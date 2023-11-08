The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Under 10s learn the ropes at Wagga Touch Association junior games

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
November 8 2023 - 2:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Most of the Sparkle Squad have been playing touch football for three seasons now, and they're finally getting the hang of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.