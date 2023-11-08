Most of the Sparkle Squad have been playing touch football for three seasons now, and they're finally getting the hang of it.
Competing in Wagga Tough Association's under 10s competition, the Squad has come leaps and bounds since their first year together.
Co-coach Brett Case said the girls are ecstatic that the season has started again.
With an early bye, Case said there was some unimpressed players after the news they had to take a week off.
"A few of the players have got their skills up there, but they're definitely learning the game, they absolutely try their hardest," Case said.
"They're starting to get the hang of the game, picking up a few of the rules of the game.
"Even from the first game they played they basically picked up from where they left off last year.
"They absolutely love it and all can't wait to play each week, they were disappointed they had to have the bye last fortnight."
Case said the group has started to understand the offside rule and are learning to hold their line.
"They're getting the idea of the ruck, or dummy half, and passing it off before they can go," he said.
"Probably half the players in the team play netball as well, their catching and passing is not too bad now.
"It's just trying to help them not get bunched up."
Eager to get back out on field each week, Case said the side is always entertaining to be around.
With a good win in their first game, he said there were songs and dancing coming from the sidelines celebrating each other.
"It just shows how much fun they're having," Case said.
