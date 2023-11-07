While some punters headed to the race tracks for Melbourne Cup, others flocked to their local watering holes with their fingers crossed for a win.
Crowds took to the Riverina Paceway and the city's pubs on Tuesday to celebrate the mammoth race event, placing bets on the winning, and losing, horses and flaunting their best fashion accessories.
It was a day of big TV screens, full glasses and high anticipation as the main race event kicked off at 3pm.
For Wagga's Kate Powell and her friends, Romano's has been the go-to place for their Melbourne Cup celebrations for the past three years.
"Rom's is easier than walking back from the race track and they have the punters' club so I'm not responsible for my own punting, which is nice," Ms Powell said.
Celebrating the occasion is a must for Ms Powell who is dedicated to making the most of Melbourne Cup.
"I feel obligated to participate as an Australian," she said.
While she is yet to take out that big win she has been waiting for, Ms Powell isn't giving up hope.
"I've never scored a great win but someone in the punters' club last year won a few thousand which was good," she said.
