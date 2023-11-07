It's time to outlaw lies in political advertising

A majority of poll respondents - 72 per cent - say they were worried about lies and misinformation that circulated during the recent Voice to Parliament referendum campaign.
Almost nine in 10 Australians support plans to outlaw lies in political advertising, the poll shows. I'm referring to the new Australia Institute survey.
It is a boost to our hopes that Labor will legislate laws to tackle misinformation ahead of next federal election
Majorities of both "yes" and "no" voters are concerned about "lies and misinformation" during the Voice debate, Paul Karp reported in The Guardian Australia.
Those are the results of the Australian Institute survey of 1547 voters conducted from the close of polls on the Saturday evening of voting day to the following Tuesday.
Furthermore, around 87 per cent of those surveyed called for truth in political advertising laws in time for the next election, including 92 per cent of those who voted "yes" for an Indigenous voice in the constitution and 83 per cent of those who voted "no".
Respondents were asked if they agreed with the proposition, "I am concerned about lies and misinformation that circulated on social media during the referendum campaign." About 72 per cent said they were concerned, compared with 15 per cent who said they were not. Of those who voted "yes", 89 per cent were concerned; of those who voted "no", 62 per cent were concerned.
Australia Institute director Richard Denniss said: "While I have no doubt that all the votes cast in the referendum were valid, I also have no doubt that many of the arguments and claims that influenced those votes were not."
"Whether it is an election or a referendum, voters should go to the polls armed with the facts," he said.
"In Australia, it is perfectly legal to lie in a political ad - and it shouldn't be."
In South Australia, the electoral commission can request materially inaccurate and misleading political advertising be withdrawn and retracted or seek financial penalties for of $5000 for individuals or $25,000 for a corporation.
In July 2022, The Guardian Australia revealed federal Labor intended to introduce such laws, a proposal it intends to legislate along with political spending and donation caps.
Independent MP Zali Steggall intends to reintroduce her stop the lies bill to parliament. She said the poll showed "the vast majority of voters, of all persuasions, want political advertising that they can trust".
In question time on Tuesday, Steggall pressed Albanese to protect voters against "misleading and deceptive" political advertising. Albanese said he understood the concern about misinformation which "in some cases is just about politics but in some cases can be dangerous". Albanese cited antisemitic material advocating a "no" vote in the Voice referendum.
The prime minister said legislating in this area was "complex", but confirmed the special minister of state was working on a bill.
The Australian Institute poll used an online Dynata panel with nationally representative samples by gender, age group and state/territory.
It polled 1005 people, with a further 416 South Australians and 126 Queenslanders to produce more precise results, weighted to ensure that those states were not overrepresented.
Two in three voters (65 per cent) agreed that more needs to be done to address the disadvantage experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, compared with 28 per cent who disagreed.
Even half of those who voted "no" to the Voice agree that more needs to be done to address the disadvantage experienced by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, while 42 per cent of "no" voters disagreed.
Asked if it was up to the Albanese government to come up with solutions to close the gap, 72 per cent agreed. Just 47 per cent said it was up to no campaigners to come up with solutions.
In a masterpiece of understatement, Labor senator Jana Stewart said it was "unfortunate" that millions of Australians "went into the polling booths with fear instead of facts", accusing opponents of the Voice of using "Trumpian-style mis- and disinformation" against "some of the most marginalised and disenfranchised communities".
Indeed, it is high time we got rid of Trumpian-style misinformation and disinformation, but also the downright lies that characterised much of the "no" campaign.
