It's time to outlaw lies in political advertising

By Ray Goodlass
November 7 2023 - 7:30pm
Zali Steggall wants truth in political advertising. Picture by Karleen Minney
A majority of poll respondents - 72 per cent - say they were worried about lies and misinformation that circulated during the recent Voice to Parliament referendum campaign.

