Classmates reunited from far and wide 60 years after graduation.
Wagga High School students gathered to successfully mark the impressive milestone at the weekend and organiser Garry Gaffney said the event was well-attended with almost 50 people taking part.
"It went extremely well," Mr Gaffney said.
The class of 1963 reunion saw students walk down memory lane with a tour of their old school, noting just how much things have changed over the past six decades.
"We revisited our old rooms and they were largely the same," Mr Gaffney said.
But despite some similarities, he said today's teaching methods stand in stark contrast to the use of blackboards when they were at school.
"These days everyone is on computers and people can attend school remotely," Mr Gaffney said.
"The teaching facilities is all information technology driven and artificial intelligence is also starting to be taught at the school.
"So the level of sophistication of equipment is far beyond what we had."
Another stark change was the employment opportunities open to students on leaving school
Mr Gaffney said girls who completed school in his day had "few career opportunities."
But he said about a third of girls who completed the leaving certificate did go into the teaching profession - studying at Wagga's old teaching college.
"In teaching they almost had an equal opportunity [to get in] which wasn't the case in most other professions at the time," he said.
The reunion celebrations also included a more humorous component led by classmates Carol Stewart who dressed up as a "spinster librarian" and John Allan who took on the role of headmaster with the cane.
As part of this, Mr Gaffney subjected himself to the cane, a form of punishment he recalled being meted out against him many years ago.
"I was a prefect at school and I was given six of the best he could deliver merely because I saw a student drop a lolly paper and didn't do anything about it all right," he said.
