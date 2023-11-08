The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Velika Hayes named Miss Wagga 2024

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated November 8 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Miss Wagga has been crowned.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.