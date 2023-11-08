The 2024 Miss Wagga has been crowned.
Velika Hayes, a nursing student and camp buddy for Country Hope, was named the next Miss Wagga at a special ceremony on Saturday night.
Ms Hayes said winning the title was unexpected and still hadn't sunk in.
"All the girls this year are very worthy of getting the title and it was very hard to pick who would get to be a title holder," the 21-year-old said.
"It was good to see our beneficiaries there this year and we got to give them the money that we raised this year."
IN OTHER NEWS
The Community Princess honour was awarded to Jess Barclay, who works in real estate sales.
Ms Barclay was also surprised by her award win and said she was extremely grateful to the Miss Wagga Quest organisers for the opportunity.
"They've taught me so much, like so many different lifelong lessons have built my confidence and personal growth and I honestly wouldn't be the person that I am now," Ms Barclay said.
Ms Barclay and Ms Hayes have been friends since childhood and both graduated from the same high school.
"I'm just so proud of Velika ... she is one of the most deserving people in the whole entire world. She puts her heart and soul into anything that she does," Ms Barclay said.
The highlights of Saturday's event included a farewell speech from Miss Wagga 2023 Kate Pevere and 2023 Community Princess Haylee Burkinshaw.
More than 200 people were in attendance, including Member of Riverina Michael McCormack and Wagga MP Joe McGirr.
Entrants involved in the Miss Wagga Quest took part in raising funds for the community, with this year's beneficiaries including Carevan Wagga, Ronald McDonald House Wagga and the Leisure Company.
This year's quest also included its first Yazidi entrant Salwa Sulaiman, who works as a translator for the Red Cross.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.