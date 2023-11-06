Bunnings has lost a bid to change access plans to its new Wagga site at the intersection of two major highways.
Wagga City councillors voted overwhelmingly to knock back an amendment to the hardware store's $24.9 development on the corner of the Sturt and Olympic Highways in a nearly two-hour discussion on Monday night.
In December 2021, the council approved an application for the new 18,000-square metre development just 500 metres up the street from its existing warehouse.
It was approved with the condition one of the only customer exits to the 400-space car park would be through Saxon Street - a small road which connects to the south side of the plot - with the other to be a left-turn onto the Olympic Highway, forcing traffic out of town.
The current proposal will also see the installation of traffic lights at the intersection of Saxon and Bye Streets ahead of the anticipated traffic increase.
While council approved a left-turn exit onto Pearson Street for heavy vehicles, it ruled out the same for light vehicles, citing road safety and efficiency reasons.
Not satisfied with that result, Bunnings asked the council to reconsider and suggested also extending the median strip along Pearson Street, which would prohibit drivers from turning right at that location.
Councillors rejected that option seven to one on Monday night, after a council report found the change would "result in increased and unacceptable traffic impacts on the road network... in particular on the performance, efficiency and safety of the roundabout at the intersection of Pearson Street [and] Edward Street."
The council report outlined impacts on that intersection would "accelerate the need for a substantial upgrade to this intersection, which would be at considerable cost to the community, and may result in removal of u-turn opportunities at this point."
It said the solution to those impacts would be replacing the roundabout with traffic lights, but found funding for those works has "not been clearly identified."
Last week, TfNSW confirmed it did not support Bunnings' proposed modification as the application "did not adequately address potential impacts to the existing roundabout at the intersection of the Sturt Highway, the Olympic Highway and Pearson Street."
The decision came despite a call by Pearson Street's Empire Gym owner Rob Sinclair at the meeting to back Bunnings' request.
Mr Sinclair raised concerns that there had been a lack of consultation with local businesses over the project and said in contrast Bunnings had been very cooperative.
"We [the local businesses] have worked proactively with Bunnings to endeavour and navigate the problems associated with the move," he said.
He said Bunnings had been "most cooperative."
"As a small local business, I can see what their end game is and I'm prepared to cooperate. This is how we get things done," he said.
In contrast, he could not say the same for Wagga Council and TfNSW, describing both as being "extremely difficult" to work with on the issue.
Mr Sinclair also decried the large volume of customer traffic being "routed through small backstreets".
"I think this is a ludicrous proposition and Bunnings thinks so as well," he said.
While all councillors agreed more needs to be done to fix the looming traffic issues when the new Bunnings is built, there was some disagreement on the best way forward.
Tabling an amendment to defer the decision, Cr Richard Foley sought to allow more time for consultation, but Cr Rod Kendall argued against that, saying the request should be put to bed as soon as possible.
Those at the meeting heard the council has received recent correspondence from Bunnings raising the prospect that if councillors deferred the DA amendment, the company would be open to further productive negotiations.
However general manager Peter Thompson argued councillors could reject rather than defer Bunnings' DA request, a point backed by former mayor Cr Kendall.
Cr Kendall argued it was "really important that the traffic issues be addressed holistically once and for all before [the new Bunnings] is built."
He said with traffic issues seemingly the "only sticking point", rejecting the request would clear the way for another solution to be found.
In its resolution against Bunnings' request, councillors also resolved to call on the general manager to contact Bunnings and request discussions between them, council and TfNSW to review the refusal.
Councillors also called on the general manager to approach member for Wagga Joe McGirr to approach NSW transport minister Jo Haylen and advocate for solutions arising from those discussions.
Cr Georgie Davies, who supported deferring the motion, was the only councillor to vote against the final motion.
