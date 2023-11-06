WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin landed a winning double at Corowa on Monday.
Superstruck ($1.90) broke through for her maiden victory in the opener, before Persian Dancer ($3.80) enjoyed her first win for the stable later in the day.
Superstruck scored by two lengths in the Country Boosted Maiden Plate (1000m) for apprentice Holly Durnan, while Persian Dancer got home by a length in the Class One Handicap (1400m) for Danny Beasley.
It was the first leg of a winning double for Beasley, who was also successful on the Danielle Seib-trained Dhyani ($3.10) in the Maiden Handicap (1600m).
Persian Dancer was only having her third start for Colvin after joining his stable from the now-retired Geoff Duryea at Corowa.
Colvin believes the four-year-old mare is headed in the right direction after winning her second race at start number 10.
"She tries hard and she might win a couple more," Colvin said.
"She's working well. She just had to learn to settle a bit. She was a bit wayward at her first two starts and she's settled a bit now."
Persian Dancer is owned by the Turnbull family, while Superstruck is owned by Coolamon's John and Terri Chamberlain.
