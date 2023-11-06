The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Storage sheds at Moama go up in flames, firefighters investigating cause

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:00pm, first published 5:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dozens of firefighters have been called in after fire broke out in a bank of storage units in the southern Riverina.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.