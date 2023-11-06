Dozens of firefighters have been called in after fire broke out in a bank of storage units in the southern Riverina.
Emergency services were called to the fire at a Gove Drive premises in an industrial estate on the northern edge of Moama around 3.30pm.
They found several units in a complex of 14 on fire and firefighters were still working two hours later, Colin Munro from the RFS Mid Murray zone said from the scene.
"There's extensive damage to one unit and minor damage to the contents of three others at this stage," he said.
"We've probably had a good outcome where there's just some smoke damage to 10 units."
The fire was contained around 5pm, with nine Mid Murray RFS teams supported by Fire and Rescue NSW HAZMAT and Country Fire Authority crews from over the border in Victoria.
Firefighters were expected to remain at the scene for "another hour or two", Mr Munro said, with the fire yet to be completely extinguished.
Investigations into the cause of the fire were under way.
Meanwhile, firefighters are still monitoring the ashes of an ethanol fire at another industrial estate north of Moama, an RFS spokesperson said.
Thousands of bottles of hand sanitiser were destroyed when the fire broke out at the Hillside Road premises on Sunday.
