The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Army band hits the right note as Relay for Life cancer fundraiser returns to Connolly Park

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:12pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds gathered to remember cancer victims and to support those still with us as Relay for Life staged its much-anticipated return to Connolly Park at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.