Hundreds gathered to remember cancer victims and to support those still with us as Relay for Life staged its much-anticipated return to Connolly Park at the weekend.
The event is set to hit its fundraising target of $80,000 as Alan Pottie hailed this year a "terrific" success.
"We've raised over $75,000 and there's still funds coming through, so we'll reach our goal of $80,000 which is wonderful," Mr Pottie said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The event, which ran from 4pm Friday until 4pm Saturday this year, drew more than 200 people including community leaders member for Wagga Joe McGirr and Wagga mayor Dallas Tout.
Mr Pottie said a highlight was the opening ceremony, which featured the Kapooka Army Band for the first time in more than a decade.
"We had the chariots lined up and the dignitaries were pulled around the lap led by the band," he said.
He said that was followed by another highlight when Annette St Clair, co-founder of Amie St Clair Melanoma Trust spoke at the hope ceremony.
The foundation was started up by Annette and Peter St Clair in 2010, after they lost their daughter Amie to melanoma at the age of just 23.
"She shared about her daughter Amie... who passed [away from melanoma] over ten years ago," Mr Pottie said.
"It was very moving and emotional and after that we did the lap of honour in silence."
The Amie St Clair Foundation also conducted free melanoma skin checks at the park on Saturday in partnership with the Melanoma Institute.
"The skin checks went really well... I know it was worth their while for some people who went through that process," Mr Pottie said.
Mr Pottie is himself a cancer survivor and said the event is all about raising cancer awareness.
He encouraged anyone seeking cancer support to contact Cancer Council on 13 11 20.
"They provide a whole range of services including emotional support and financial advice," he said.
