Bidgee Theatre Productions are gearing up for their next musical Priscilla: Queen of the Desert which is set to hit Wagga in 2024.
The Aussie classic has been performed around the world from the West End in London to Broadway to Toronto.
The cast were ready to get on their heels and break a leg, based on Stephen Elliott's 1994 film The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert as they launched the production on Monday.
Melissa Brown is the choreographer and lead for the show, the show is set to feature a variety of fun from singing, acting, and dancing to boys on heels.
"It's been really exciting to work with such a talented group and diverse range of people as well as their ability," Ms Brown said.
Planning for the Wagga production has been in the works since 2022, with plenty of research involved in the time since and the cast keen to do the story justice.
"I've done a lot of research in terms of what the show can look like watching going back and re-watching the movie," Ms Brown said.
"We also travelled to a fit some other theatres to see their productions of Priscilla as well."
Ms Brown is confident this iteration of the classic will bring in the crowds, and banked on the success of the theatre's last production Mamma Mia.
"We've got the same crew working together again for this show, and it's just such a vibrant fun loving show, and it's such an iconic show also for Australia," she said.
Bill Robertson, who tackles the role of Bernadette, said this is quite different to his other previously male-orientated roles.
"This one put me way out of my comfort zone, Bernadette isn't a drag queen...she's a woman that's certainly going to be a challenge for me to play but it's going to be fun," Mr Robertson said.
Mr Robertson was particularly excited with the set, which he described as "having a full bus on stage" and "amazing".
The show will open February 11 for a two-week run, with eleven performances across nights, matinees and a Sunday.
