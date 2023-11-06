Chocoholics are already beating down the doors of a new cafe set to open on Wagga's main street.
Oliver Brown will officially open to customers on Tuesday, with staff working hard to prepare the cafe that is renowned for its hot chocolate and focus on Belgian chocolate.
Oliver Brown Wagga franchise directors Priyanka Bathula and Farhana Amir have been hard at work preparing for the big occasion.
Mrs Amir said while she is excited for the soft opening on Tuesday and the grand opening on Wednesday, she is also nervous.
"Everyone passing by keeps looking at the menu," she said.
"I think the shop looks great as well, everything came along well and I think everyone is wondering what it is.
"There's nothing else like this in Wagga so everyone is pretty interested.
"A lot of people have been asking when we are opening and when they can get in."
Mrs Amir is working hard to grow the team of 15 as she predicts the cafe will only get busier ahead of the festive season.
"There will be bars of chocolates and residents will be able to make up gift boxes, so I think it will be really popular over Christmas," she said.
There are two menus, including an indulgent menu with dessert items from crepes and waffles to fondue and baked churros, and a food menu with items like burgers and breakfast meals.
"Oliver Brown is all about sweets and the main focus is Belgium chocolate," Mrs Amir said.
"But, we do have a food menu as well, there will be burgers and crepes all day and a breakfast menu as well."
The cafe will open from 8am to 9pm, providing an opportunity Mrs Amir said isn't currently on offer in Wagga.
"We wanted to be open long hours because after 4pm not many cafes are open in Wagga," she said.
"So, if we are open late people will have somewhere to go."
Mrs Amir said she thought Oliver Brown was a good fit for Wagga as the concept isn't like anything else the city has.
"I used to live in Sydney and I used to go to Oliver Brown all the time, specifically for the hot chocolate," she said.
"I was planning on opening something of my own and something we didn't already have in Wagga and then Priyanka came up with the idea of it being Oliver Brown."
The cafe is located at the Baylis Street entrance to the Sturt Mall.
