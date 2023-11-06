A RIVERINA couple will be out to land an unbelievable double and win two of the richest races in the country on Tuesday.
Haydn and Sonya Bull manage the Riverview Turf Club syndicate that will be represented in both the $8.4 million Melbourne Cup (3200m) at Flemington and $3 million Big Dance at Randwick.
The syndicate was formed back in 2014 as a way to stay in touch as their sons graduated from Saint Ignatius' College Riverview.
Leviathan owner-breeder Richard Pegum is a member of the group and the syndicate has used his expertise and generosity to enjoy great success.
The 15-strong syndicate each contribute $150 a month and their horses have already gone on to win over $1 million in just under 10 years.
The ride will hit a clear peak on Monday when they cheer home Wagga Gold Cup winner Wicklow in the Big Dance, followed by Irish import More Felons in the Melbourne Cup just 40 minutes later.
Haydn Bull, a farmer at Boree Creek, is still trying to get his head around what the group will experience on Tuesday.
"It's ridiculous," Bull said.
"Wicklow winning the Wagga Cup was a huge event for us, and we were virtually all there. Then we went out to the Hide that night. We had a great evening and here we go, we're going another step here with the Big Dance.
"This week has been off the charts. I should be at home harvesting."
The ride started back in 2014 as a way to keep connected after their sons had finished school.
"I met Richard when our boys were in year nine. Richard's son and my son are mates and we had a group that all had border kids at the school," Bull explained.
"I went to Richard, here's my idea, can you find us a horse and we will get a group together, just to keep us together. We're like-minded people, we've got some farmers, we've got a vet, a banker, there are all sorts of job titles and next thing we thought what a great idea.
"It's just a great way to get together. We've got quite a few who are going to the Sydney races and we've got a few who have gone the Melbourne way. I've just come off a boat with the Melbourne Cup on it.
"It's just a great way to stick together. During COVID we went to Dubbo and went out to the Narromine races. Just as a reason to get together when everyone couldn't go anywhere or do anything.
"We're from all over the place but just happened to send our boys to the same school, meet each other and had some very serious sessions over the time."
While having a Melbourne Cup runner would be a dream for many racing fans, Bull explained that their journey had already gone beyond their wildest expectations.
"I don't know that we even did (dream of this). Just how it's evolved is ridiculous," Bull said.
"From me saying to Richard how about this idea to where it is now, we're just like oh my goodness.
"We're just like-minded people, love having a good time. We've got farmers, a stock and station agent, a vet, a chemist, a banker. And it's a good sounding board every time we're together, if someone's got something going, how about you try this, we're always talking to each other."
Wicklow is the $5 equal favourite in the Big Dance at Randwick. More Felons is a $26 chance in the cup after drawing the extreme outside.
The group also has a share in the Tim Donnelly-trained Australian Harbour racing at Canberra.
"Wicklow was in the Big Dance last year and came fifth from the outside barrier. This year we've got barrier two, the best jockey available on the day and we're quite hopeful," Bull said.
"More Felons we think is a good chance. We're quite hopeful, we've got a shocking barrier but in the Melbourne Cup it doesn't matter as much. Hopefully we'll land in a good spot and he's proven at the distance, which a lot aren't.
"We've got a quiet confidence."
The syndicate features members from all over NSW, from out west to Sydney, the north coast, Dubbo and the Hunter Valley.
Bull says days the one they are preparing for on Tuesday would not be possible without Pegum.
"Richard's generosity just to give us the opportunity is ridiculous," Bull said.
"It's all Richard and being an astute judge. He's had amazing success and we're just on his coattails to be honest, he's just a very, very generous man."
