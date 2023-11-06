The Daily Advertiser
L.A Pilates Pink Ribbon High Tea fundraiser raises $12,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
November 6 2023 - 4:30pm
Pink Ribbon High Tea breast cancer fundraiser organiser Jaye Taber with Tittees Committee member Leah Adams. Picture by Ash Smith
A Wagga Pink Ribbon High Tea fundraiser has raised $12,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

