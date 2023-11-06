A Wagga Pink Ribbon High Tea fundraiser has raised $12,000 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
The fundraiser was organised by Jaye Taber, the founder L.A Pilates, and featured high tea, raffles, auctions, music and local donations.
"We had 55 women buy tickets all at $80 each and also did some raffles and some auctions," Ms Taber said.
Ms Taber's desire to raise awareness about breast cancer came following the news that her close friend had stage 4 breast cancer.
IN OTHER NEWS
"I knew she had breast cancer, but I didn't realise at what stage she was going through it, and I thought [about] what I can do to show her my support," she said.
"These days most people know someone who knows ... a family member or friend who's been touched by breast cancer."
One aspect of the fundraiser which stood out to Ms Taber was how "extreme" the generosity of the local community was.
"It was really nice for everybody to come together, lots of people sponsored different things, everyone dug really deep and spent lots over the auctions," she said.
The donations from Friday's event are headed for the National Breast Cancer Foundation, where they will be researching new treatments and medicines to help prolong the lives of women who suffer from breast cancer.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.