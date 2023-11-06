Romano's is going all out with ticketed events catering for both sides of cup day from midday. The Ladies Long Lunch at $80 a head in the Hampden is a six-course luncheon with a glass of Veuve on arrival, complete with fashions on the field. The $110 Boys Big Day Out comes with a four-hour drinks package, all-day grazing lunch, punters club and sweeps. Limited tickets, book at romanoshotel.com.au.