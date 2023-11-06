The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

What's on in Wagga for Melbourne Cup Day 2023: luncheons, punter parties and entertainment

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
November 6 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Need to know where to watch the race that stops the nation on Tuesday?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.