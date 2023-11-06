Need to know where to watch the race that stops the nation on Tuesday?
Here's our guide to what's on in Wagga this Melbourne Cup Day.
Punters can get their bets in early at Sportsmen's Club and William Farrer hotels, both of which are opening the TAB doors at 8am.
Stick around after placing a bet for a day at the Faz. Dining opens at 11.30am and everyone who books in for the day receives a champers on arrival. More information at williamfarrerhotel.com.au.
Main street shenanigans at The Victoria Hotel kick off at 10am, with the TAB up and running and all-day dining and lunch specials opening at midday. Book a table at vichotelwagga.com.au.
The action starts at 11am at the Tolland Hotel, where the staff are taking bookings for a three-course luncheon with glass of bubbles on arrival. There will also be giveaways and sweeps during the day.
Romano's is going all out with ticketed events catering for both sides of cup day from midday. The Ladies Long Lunch at $80 a head in the Hampden is a six-course luncheon with a glass of Veuve on arrival, complete with fashions on the field. The $110 Boys Big Day Out comes with a four-hour drinks package, all-day grazing lunch, punters club and sweeps. Limited tickets, book at romanoshotel.com.au.
The chefs are firing burger and pizza specials for most of the day and the bubbles is knocked down to $5 a glass at Wagga RSL Club. The entertainment continues in the late afternoon with Zoe Glanville getting vocal in the lounge from 4.30pm.
The Sporties has a Piper-Heidsick giveaway and sweeps to get the day going, as well as prawn and cheese platter specials to keep the hunger pangs at bay.
