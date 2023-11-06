From the unveiling of a 25-year-old time capsule to a heartwarming donation, the Junee North Public School centenary was an occasion not to be missed.
The school welcomed former and current students and staff and the general public to celebrate its milestone 100th birthday on Saturday.
Junee North Public School P&C president Kim Lemmich said he pleasantly surprised by the amount of people who showed up on the day.
"It went really well and we had a really good crowd turn up, I'd say there were hundreds of people coming through," he said.
From an official ceremony to the unveiling of a time capsule buried at the school in 1997, the event was not short of standout moments.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We had the unveiling of a 25-year-old time capsule which contained old school photos, booklets that the former students put together and some stories, old reports, a newspaper and a price list," Mr Lemmich said.
"It might only be 25 years old but let me tell you the prices have changed."
Late principal Phil Gooley was also honoured on the day, with his wife donating a picture of the school that had been gifted to him when he left in 1999 back to the school to display.
Aside from that Mr Lemmich said they had entertainment provided by the school band, more than a dozen stalls, performances by So Dance and a sausage sizzle with the food and drinks donated to the school by the P&C.
There were also displays set up including artworks and awards and trophies from over the years.
Mr Lemmich said it was an overall success and has motivated the P&C to consider bringing back the school's annual fair.
"We are looking at bringing the fair back," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.