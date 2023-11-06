There are others who only see what they want to see. Because greenhouse gases are invisible, they are not in your face like a transmission line. While a transmission line is relatively benign most would agree it is ugly. While it has a footprint on the land, its footprint does not compare to that of a gas field like Narrabri with 800 wells. It doesn't produce the invisible greenhouse emissions that sit in the atmosphere for 300 to 1000 years.