Reuters reported in March 2023 that China plans to build 100 new coal-fired power plants, and China doesn't do anything without the OK from its president.
So I am not sure why Tony Smith (Letters 6/11) would think Xi Jinping would tell Tony Abbott to wake up to reality about climate change.
King Charles III has admitted in the past that he talks to trees and plants and the Pope talks to God. I wonder if he also talks to a chestnut grower.
Political bias sometimes stops us seeing clearly. My bias makes me shake my head over Casanova Bowen's (our Minister for climate) actions and comments but I believe facts support my bias.
Following the outcome of The Voice, the National Party, who opposed the 'Yes' vote, had two options. The first was to state how they would close 'the gap' of ALL regional and rural people in life expectancy, education and employment. The second option was to continue a race-based attack of Aboriginal people.
Sadly, the National Party appears to be continuing on an attack of Aboriginal people. Calling for inquiries into abuse and how money is spent in the 'Aboriginal welfare industry' (as I hear my friend in the National Party call the funds spent to close the gap).
I write this because while I didn't like the proposal of The Voice as it 'felt like' it was focused on supremacy of one section of society rather than equality.
(Supremacy in that all functions of executive government were under scrutiny of one minority group) I, like so many others in the community that voted NO, still want to see equality for Aboriginal people.
I believe the actions and commentary of the National Party since the referendum demonstrate nothing but racism and should be called out.
I put it to the National Party, how do they intend to close the gap?
As the saying goes, "Beauty is in the eye of the beholder".
For some a slowly turning wind generator on the horizon using a breeze to generate clean energy is a thing of wonder and beauty.
For others it is a blight on the countryside. But this divided opinion is unlikely to occur over coal mines and coal-fired power stations. Most agree they are dirty, polluting and contribute to climate change.
There are others who only see what they want to see. Because greenhouse gases are invisible, they are not in your face like a transmission line. While a transmission line is relatively benign most would agree it is ugly. While it has a footprint on the land, its footprint does not compare to that of a gas field like Narrabri with 800 wells. It doesn't produce the invisible greenhouse emissions that sit in the atmosphere for 300 to 1000 years.
Some do not believe that these invisible emissions are responsible for heating and drying the planet leading to wildfires in unusual places like Siberia, the Yukon or southwest Tasmania. Others see the climate changing in front of their eyes and witness firsthand the ferocity of climate-fuelled weather events.
It was Jonathan Swift who said, "Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others." More than ever before, we need the vision to make the right decisions if we are to save life on Earth as we know it.
THERE is currently a redistribution of the Federal Seats in NSW with the total number of seats reduced by one. I think from 47 to 46. The finalisation of the redistribution is not due until sometime in October 2024, so not much chance of the next Federal Election being held before then.
One possible result of the redistribution is that Anthony Albanese's seat of Grayndler gets the chop. If so he could move into Linda Burney's seat of Barton (named after Australia's first Prime Minister). Then there is the option of Tony Burke's seat of Watson.
Whichever way it works out there is bound to be a bit of a dog fight. Firstly, between Labor and the Liberals about which party loses a seat, and then depending on that outcome which existing member of the House of Representatives finds something else to do.
The federal government is proving to be extremely slow in ridding Australia of one of its prime causes of human-induced climate change, which is well known to be burning coal to produce energy.
I can only assume that the massive financial gains being earned by the federal government from exporting coal and allowing it to be used for energy needs overrides, in the opinion of the government, not only the fact that using coal causes climate change but can also result in health problems such as asthma, heart ramifications, brain damage, breathing difficulties and even premature death.
I am left wondering, how can our federal government possibly allow the use of coal to continue?
