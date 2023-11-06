A Riverina home has been left with significant damage after the strap between a car being towed by a truck snapped causing the vehicle to smash into the premises.
NSW SES crews from Tumut and Gundagai were called to Dalhunty Street shortly before 8pm on Sunday following reports of an incident involving a car and a house.
A spokesperson for NSW SES said it is believed the vehicle crashed into the dwelling after a strap being used to tow it up the driveway snapped.
In a post to Facebook Tumut SES Unit said working hand-in-hand, the units ensured the scene was secure, and the house was made safe for the residents.
"Our members responded swiftly, putting their training and expertise into action," the post read.
"The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority, and we're grateful to have such dedicated individuals on our team.
"This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of emergency services in our region and the seamless cooperation between units."
A spokesperson for NSW Police confirmed there were no injuries reported.
No further police action is required and it is now an insurance matter, police said.
