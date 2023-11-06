The Daily Advertiser
Car comes off truck and into Tumut home

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 6 2023 - 11:37am, first published 11:17am
A Riverina home has been left with significant damage after the strap between a car being towed by a truck snapped causing the vehicle to smash into the premises.

