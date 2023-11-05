The Daily Advertiser
A Cootamundra home has been left destroyed by fire

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 6 2023 - 2:23pm, first published 8:50am
A Riverina home has been left destroyed by a morning fire on Monday. Picture by Wallendbeen Rural Fire Brigade
A Riverina home has been destroyed after a fire erupted in its roof and tore through the rest of the structure.

