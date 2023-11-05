A Riverina home has been destroyed after a fire erupted in its roof and tore through the rest of the structure.
Emergency services were called to a house on Byrne Street in Cootamundra about 8am on Monday following reports of a fire.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) Superintendent Adam Dewberry said firefighters from FRNSW and the RFS worked together to extinguish the fire.
"The brick veneer tile roof has collapsed," he said.
"The home [was] fully engulfed."
Fire and Rescue NSW said crews were on scene performing firefighting operations and a search and rescue to ensure no one was in the home when the fire broke out.
Firefighters from FRNSW Cootamundra worked inside the premises utilising breathing apparatus, while crews from the Cootamundra, Wallendbeen and Frampton RFS brigades fought the fire externally and protected adjacent properties.
FRNSW crews from Harden and Young, police, paramedics and Essential Energy crews were also in attendance.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, but it is believed to have started in the roof.
The home was destroyed but no one was injured.
