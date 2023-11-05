Lockart's Jackson Strong recently wrapped up an 11 show tour in the United States celebrating the 20-year anniversary of Nitro Circus.
Starting in Illinois, the tour worked its way across Texas before finishing with three shows in California on the east coast.
Strong said it's been a decade since he first performed with Nitro Circus and that the group had given him the opportunity to perform across the world.
"I did my first Nitro Circus show 10 years ago so I'm definitely a local here," Strong said.
"It's crazy to see how far the show has come in 10 years.
"Nitro Circus has given me the opportunity to perform all over the world, it's a tight knit group of people that share the same interests."
Nitro Circus has played a major part in the growth of popularity of freestyle motocross over the past two decades.
Strong said the group's impact had been enormous and that freestyle motocross wouldn't be where it is today without Nitro Circus.
"Nitro is always developing bigger, better and safer ramps that help the riders do previously unthought of tricks," he said.
"Without them FMX wouldn't be where it is."
