Firefighters will be keeping a close eye on a major blaze that has destroyed thousands of bottles of hand sanitiser in the southern Riverina, with the fire set to burn for a number of days.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) and NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews were called to reports of an ethanol fire at an industrial estate on Hillside Road north of Moama about noon on Sunday.
Upon arrival, firefighters found up to 20,000 litres of ethanol and a semi trailer were well alight, with several grass spot fires threatening nearby structures, vehicles and other plant on the site.
RFS crews were called in from the Moama Rural Fire Brigade, as well as volunteers from RFS brigades at Thyra, Womboota, Mid Murrary Support and Mathoura.
IN OTHER NEWS:
FRNSW personnel from Moama and Deniliquin were also on the scene, as were crews from the Victorian Country Fire Authority (CFA).
Murray River Council also provided two bulk water trucks.
FRNSW Riverina zone commander Superintendent Stewart Alexander said the fire involved a large amount of hand sanitiser.
"It is in the process of being distilled," Superintendent Alexander said.
"Thousands of bottles of sanitiser have been destroyed by the fire as well as the trailer of a semi trailer.
Superintendent Alexander said firefighters from FRNSW and the RFS did really good work in responding quickly to prevent further damage.
"I suspect the fire will burn for several days and we will have firefighters at the site 24 hours [a day]," he said.
"There is no current threat to public, we are fortunate that it [the fire] is out of town."
No injuries have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
