A section of a busy Riverina highway will be closed to all traffic for three nights this week so major maintenance work can occur.
The night closures on the Snowy Mountains Highway west of Adelong are required so the road can be dug up and new pipes laid to improve drainage.
Transport for NSW's southern region director Sam Knight said the highway will be closed to all traffic between Back Sandy Gully Road and Black Creek Road for three nights from Tuesday, November 7.
Ms Knight said new pipes to drain water from the road would be installed to help reduce flooding and the risk of landslips.
"The full width of the highway will need to be dug up to a depth of 1.2 metres below the surface to install the drainage pipes, which is why we require a full road closure to carry out this work," she said.
"The drainage improvements will be carried out at two locations about 10 kilometres west of Adelong after recent inspections found the existing pipes were in poor condition.
"Work will involve a 17.3-metre-long pipe being installed underground on the first night, followed by a 14-metre pipe during the second and third nights."
To limit the impacts to motorists, work will be carried out from 10pm to 6am over three consecutive nights from 10pm on Tuesday, November 7, until 6am on Friday, November 10, weather permitting.
The road will reopen during the day with single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
During the night work, detours will be in place via Gocup Road and Tumut, adding about one hour to a round trip, Transport for NSW said.
There will be no access to Adelong from the Hume Highway via the Snowy Mountains Highway during the closures.
After the night work, further work will continue during the day between 7am and 5pm with single lane closures and reduced speed limits to stabilise the pipes and install safety barriers.
Transport for NSW said work should be complete by Friday, November 17.
During the project, the Adelong Hill rest area will be closed to all motorists.
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
