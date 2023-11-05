Woman bailed, man still locked up over Thurgoona 'attempted murder'

Two people charged after an alleged murder attempt involving a pistol at Thurgoona will face Albury court on Tuesday, with one released on bail.
Shannon Lee Bush, 35, faces charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of an unauthorised pistol in a public place, and using an unauthorised pistol.
Charlene Cranshaw, 25, faces two charges of being an accessory before and after the fact to an armed robbery.
The 26-year-old victim suffered gunshot wounds to his hand and shoulder during the incident on Thursday, November 2.
Police and paramedics swarmed the scene.
Social media posts suggest the pair live on the Gold Coast, which police were unable to confirm.
Cranshaw made a successful bail application in Port Macquarie Local Court at the weekend.
Bush did not apply for release and remains in custody.
The pair will face Albury Local Court on Tuesday, November 7.
Police continue to investigate the matter.
Security camera footage has been released as part of the investigation.
Investigators believe it was a targeted attack.
