The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Mark Gasnier introduces Wagga juniors to new non-contact tri tag rugby

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated November 5 2023 - 7:15pm, first published 5:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mark Gasnier wants more people to play rugby.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.