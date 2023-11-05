An impressive bowling display from Lake Albert guided the Bulls to an impressive eight-wicket victory against Wagga City.
The Cats won the toss and elected to bat however found themselves in early trouble at 3-16 after losing Aaron Maxwell (4), Hugh Jenkins (1) and captain-coach Josh Thompson (7).
Despite some resistance from Caleb Walker (31) and Lucas Livio (19), the Cats were dismissed for 96 in the 38th over.
Chasing just shy of 100 for victory, the Bulls reached their target in the 22nd over with Alex Tucker (44no) leading the charge for Lake Albert.
Lake Albert captain-coach Rob Nicoll was really pleased with the performance however noted the Bulls still had some areas to improve upon.
"Yeah it was really good," Nicoll said.
"I wouldn't say it was a complete performance of what we are capable of but it was really good.
"We stuck to our plans and we executed a lot, it was really pleasing."
Nathan Brookes led the way with the ball for the Bulls finishing with figures of 3-22 while Scott Billington (2-20), Connor Bock (2-13) and Joseph Martin (2-14) were also impressive.
Although striking early and taking some crucial early wickets, Nicoll believed that the McPherson Oval pitch was actually pretty batting friendly.
"I think the pitch was pretty good," he said.
"I said to the guys that the best thing about McPherson is that there's always a bit of live grass on it.
"I think if you get your new ball right for the first 40 minutes while the seams hard it will do a little bit.
"But then it flattens out a lot and you've sort of got to get through your first 20 balls there and then you can really cash in.
"In our first 10-12 overs we just hit the spot almost every ball and anything they sort of tried we were able to adjust to and we took early wickets which is a really big thing.
"I think the wicket was pretty good and I think you can see that with we were two down for 100 chasing in the 22nd over so there was nothing wrong with the wicket."
Small run chases can be the ones where you find yourself in trouble if you don't go about it the right way and Nicoll said that he was pleased that the Bulls could take care of business relatively quickly.
"We spoke about that," he said.
"We just said that the longer that you take to try and chase this total then the more opportunities you give them.
"We are still trying to learn to play a certain way and if you get a bad ball then look to punish it.
"But any good ball you get then try and defend and get off strike and run really well which they did.
"The Cats started up really well with the ball and I think we were six off four overs or something, but then once that seam softened a bit we were able to capitalise.
"It was very pleasing to get it done relatively quickly."
Nicoll also praised the performance of Brookes who has enjoyed a remarkably consistent start to his season and added another three wickets to his tally against the Cats.
"He'd just be about our best player at the moment," he said.
"You look at the comp and you see that (Beck) Frostick is making a couple of hundreds and a 90.
"But then you have a look at Brookesy's figures every week and he's going at under two and half an over and taking two, three or four wickets a game.
"He's just a really crafty bowler and he sets up batsman really well and the pleasing thing is we've been taking our chances when they come off him.
"I'm just thrilled with how he's going."
Lake Albert 2-97 (A Tucker 44no, H Pascoe 27; J Thompson 1-13, F Jenkins 1-16) d Wagga City 96 (C Walker 31, L Livio 19; N Brookes 3-22)
