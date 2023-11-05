For more than two decades a group of passionate Wagga women have been raising funds for charities in need.
However, the weekend marked the end of an era for the Country Women's Association (CWA) Cartwrights Hill branch as its annual charity event went out with one final hoorah.
Branch treasurer Leola Hull, secretary Joyce Mattingly, vice president Shirley Sampson and president Doris Thomson held their very last annual fundraiser on Saturday.
The branch has been holding the event for 22 years, with each one featuring a mammoth display put together by Ms Hull.
The very first fundraiser was held in 2001 with a display themed 'Down Memory Lane'.
Paying tribute to its early days, the theme for the very final fundraiser was also 'Down Memory Lane'.
"The funds go back to the CWA and get distributed to wherever it was needed locally," Ms Hull said.
Ms Hull welcomed 37 guests to the event, where they reflected not only on history in general, but on their years of dedication and hard work.
Another dozen people who couldn't make the Saturday event celebrated with the women on Sunday.
"We started off with some poetry and then I had everyone look at the display and then we had a big afternoon tea," Ms Hull said.
"Every year I have a different display, in 2001 it was also 'Down Memory Lane'.
"Among the items we had on display were five different wedding dresses from over the years and other things like that."
Ms Hull said while she was sad to see the end of an era, the time had simply come for them to call time.
"There are only five of us left and four of us are in our 80s, the other is in her 90s, so it's just the time had come," she said.
"We're getting too old to be able to do it anymore."
The women will continue their branch for as long as they can, but when the time comes to close that chapter as well, they will be proud of how far they have come.
"I'm very proud of what we have been able to do over the years and I still want to be able to do it, if I could I would but it's just too much for us now," Ms Hull said.
"I'm thankful for the other ladies and for all of their help over the years."
