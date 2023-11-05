The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Cricket
Photos

Some stellar individual efforts with both bat and ball led St Michaels to their second win of the season

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 5 2023 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Some stellar individual efforts with both bat and ball led St Michaels to their second win of the season after defeating Wagga RSL by 54 runs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.