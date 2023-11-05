Some stellar individual efforts with both bat and ball led St Michaels to their second win of the season after defeating Wagga RSL by 54 runs.
Winning the toss and electing to bat, the Saints posted a very competitive total of 8-236 following another superb innings from Beck Frostick (120) who notched up his second century of the season.
Then with the ball it was 15-year-old Sam Williamson who led the charge for St Michaels dismissing Jarrod Byrnes (3), Sam Smith (0), Braith Gain (38), Ben Willis (0) and Fletcher Morton (0) and finishing with impressive figures of 5-27.
Saints captain Nathan Corby was super impressed with the efforts of Williamson and he noted that he's only just scratching the surface of his potential.
"He's still very, very young," Corby said.
"I thought he was 17 but he's only 15 still and he's still got a lot of improving to do and it's only going to make him better.
"I'm super happy with him and for him."
Corby said that he was reasonably happy with the overall performance however noted that they needed to work on a few areas.
"It was good to see Beck and Galey (Brendan Gale) at the top of the order getting a few runs," he said.
"I think the boys after the game knew the spots and points we needed to improve on and get better at.
"So that was good to see that they've brought forward what we need to work on and what we need to do a lot better.
"It was a good win but, a really good win."
Despite losing opener Ethan Sherriff (1) early in their innings, the contributions from Frostick, Dharni Yerradimme (20) and Gale (44) set the platform for the Saints to post a strong total.
Corby said that he was happy with their efforts with the bat but felt the Saints fell away with both bat and ball in the latter stages of their respective innings.
"Yeah I was really happy with the total," he said.
"Just a bit unhappy with now much runs we let them get, we sort of fell off with the bat in the back end of the innings and also with the ball in the back quarter of the innings.
"The boys highlighted that in the sheds after and it's good that they are seeing where we can improve and what's going good."
The Saints had the Bulldogs on the ropes at 6-98 after dismissing captain-coach Sam Perry for a duck before letting the tail wag as Charlie Munn (16), Gain and Myles Guy (27no) all had solid contributions with the bat for RSL.
St Michaels haven't often themselves in a dominant position in games in recent years and Corby was unsure whether that had led to their lapse in execution.
"Yes and no," he said.
"I think it's a bit of maturity with the cricket and how people play and fellas not knowing what to do when we are in that situation.
"There's a lot of different styles of how the boys bat or how they bowl, but as soon as we get a regular team on the field the better as we will be knowing each other's games."
Munn was RSL's best with the ball taking figures of 3-45 while Tim Cameron (30) also contributed with the bat for the Bulldogs.
St Michaels 8-236 (B Frostick 120, B Gale 44; C Munn 3-45) d Wagga RSL 182 (B Gain 38, T Cameron 30; S Williamson 5-27)
