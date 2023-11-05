Drivers have been warned of changed traffic condition as work gets under way on numerous sections of the Hume Highway east of Wagga this week.
Transport for NSW crews will be working on the highway from Monday, November 6, as safety improvements in the Mundarlo area, between Gundagai and Tarcutta, continue.
Single lane closures on both the southbound and northbound lanes will be in place for the installation of new signs following a recent safety barrier upgrade.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said the work will be carried out between 7am and 5pm from Monday, November 6, until Friday, November 10, weather permitting.
Four sections of the highway will be affected, including north of Snowy Mountains Highway intersection near the bridge crossing at Hillas Creek and next to Hillview Farmstay driveway, about three kilometres north of the Sturt Highway intersection.
A section of highway known as Wagga Hill, about two kilometres north of the Sturt intersection, will also be affected, as will be a location about one kilometre south of the Sturt Highway junction.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h will be in place.
Motorists have been advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic controllors.
"Traffic control will assist over-sized vehicles through the work area," the spokesperson said.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
For the latest traffic updates, download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
