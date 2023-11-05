The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Traffic changes as work gets under way on sections of Hume Highway in Mundarlo area

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
November 5 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Drivers have been warned of changed traffic condition as work gets under way on numerous sections of the Hume Highway east of Wagga this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.