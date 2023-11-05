South Wagga notched up their second straight victory after defeating Kooringal by five wickets at Robertson Oval.
The Colts were without captain Sam Gainsford for the clash and despite getting off to a reasonable start, were dismissed for 163 after 46 overs.
The Blues lost the returning Brayden Ambler (0) quite early in their chase however Alex Smeeth (27) and Mac Webster (26) soon steadied the ship as South Wagga chased down their total in the 38th over.
Luke Gerhard was the Blues stand-in captain for the contest and he said he was happy with their performance against a quality Colts lineup.
"They've been a quality side for a lot of years now and it was probably our biggest test this year," Gerhard said.
"They've been in some red hot form and it was pleasing, we spoke about at the start of the day that we needed to take new ball wickets and bowl some good line and length.
"I think the boys really did that and we were well on top in that first session and then they sort of pegged it back in the middle session.
"It was a good game of cricket."
The Blues had Kooringal in a bit of trouble at 6-80 however they were able to string together some nice partnerships in their tail to reach 163.
Gerhard conceded that the Blues may have let them off to a degree, but felt they had still dismissed the Colts for below the par score.
"Yeah we probably let them slip from where we were sort of hoping," he said.
"I think that wicket gets better as the day goes on there and they definitely batted a lot better towards the end of their innings.
"It's a hard ground to defend some runs there on with the field, as soon as it beats the field it's four.
"We thought the 180-200 mark was about par there at the moment and 160 we will take that."
After losing Ambler early, Gerhard was pleased with how the Blues settled in their chase and credited the late efforts of Lincoln Lauder (27no) and Seb Graf (29no).
"We lost Braydo pretty early but Al Smeeth got us off to a flyer," he said.
"He took the game on and then Mac batted pretty well and me and him had a good little partnership there.
"Then full credit to Lincoln Lauder and Seb Graf who put on the last 60 runs for us and they batted really well and got us over the line."
Smeeth, Webster, Gerhard (43), Lauder and Graf all contributed well with the bat and the stand-in skipper said it was good to see so many batters being amongst the runs.
"Probably in the past we haven't had an even amount of contributors throughout our batting lineup," he said.
"To see a young guy like Lincoln and then also Seb at the back end, they batted really well and it was pleasing for them to get us over the line in the end."
Gerhard credited the all-round performance of Webster who took figures of 3-30, added 26 with the bat and also took a screamer of a catch on the boundary to dismiss Andrew Dutton (11).
South Wagga 5-164 (L Gerhard 43, S Graf 29no; E Breust 2-21) d Kooringal 163 (K Hanigan 34, M Hanigan 26; M Webster 3-30, A Smeeth 3-31)
