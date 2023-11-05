All the downsides of buybacks have been highlighted yet again this week to a Senate Inquiry into Ms Plibersek's compassion-less Basin Plan amendments. But low and behold, by an amazing stroke of political coincidence on the day of the inquiry the Productivity Commission - the same one that Labor pledged as an election promise to 'reform' and 'modernise' - comes out with a report that has a few snippets which Ms Plibersek and her government can use as some feeble justification of their position.