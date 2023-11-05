The Daily Advertiser
Chiltern quadruple fatality sparks three-pronged probe into speed limits on Hume Freeway

By Ted Howes
November 5 2023 - 12:00pm
Cutting speed limits were "part of the dialogue" during a review into a stretch of the Hume Freeway in Victoria where a horrific collision killed four people from the Riverina earlier this year.

