A motorcycle rider's rushed trip to the bank has cost him big time after police clocked him travelling well above the signposted speed limit on a Riverina highway.
Narrandera Highway Patrol officers were conducting high visibility patrols along the Irrigation Way at Cudgel when they detected a black Yamaha motorcycle travelling at 155km/h in a 100km/h zone on Wednesday, November 1.
The rider, who police said was from interstate, was stopped and under went a random breath test, which returned a negative result.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police said when questioned about his speed, the rider told officers "I'm running late for the bank".
The man was fined $2794 for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h and hit with six demerit points.
His privileges to ride/drive in NSW were withdrawn for six months and, as the owner of the motorcycle, his registration was confiscated for three months.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.