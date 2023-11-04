The Daily Advertiser
Motorcycle rider clocked 55km/h over speed limit on Irrigation Way at Cudgel

A motorcycle rider's rushed trip to the bank has cost him big time after police clocked him travelling well above the signposted speed limit on a Riverina highway.

