A winning partnership

It's been another big news week in Wagga and it was great to end it with a visit to the Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday afternoon.
The sun was shining and the grounds were looking pristine for the Tradies Race Day.
I was privileged to be able to present the trophy for the day's feature race, The Daily Advertiser Stan Sadleir Stakes.
Hawkesbury trainers Mitch and Desiree Kearney made it a memorable first trip to Wagga as Mycah Leon ($31) caused a boilover in the $32,000 race over 1400 metres.
Jockey James Innes Jnr produced a brilliant front-running ride in what was his first day back in the saddle after three months off with injury.
Mycah Leon kicked away in the home straight to score by two and a half lengths from Wagga pair Mathrin ($14) and Rocket Tiger ($2.25), who filled out the minor placings.
The win guarantees Mycah Leon a start in the Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai in two weeks' time.
The Daily Advertiser has a proud, long-standing partnership with the MTC and it was an honour to be there on Friday.
It's one of the many partnerships we're involved in, because we're passionate about the communities we serve.
We've been the Riverina's own since 1868. We work here, we live here and many of us were born and raised here.
We're part of the community and we're here for you.
Thanks for your ongoing support. Have a great week.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
