The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two arrested more than 1000 kilometres from Thurgoona shooting scene

By Blair Thomson
November 3 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have arrested a man and woman more than 1000 kilometres from the scene of a Thurgoona shooting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.