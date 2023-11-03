Two arrested more than 1000 kilometres from Thurgoona shooting scene

Police have arrested a man and woman more than 1000 kilometres from the scene of a Thurgoona shooting.
Officers were called to a Maryville Way home on Thursday, November 2, after a man suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hands about 3.20pm.
Police on Friday released video footage of a man walking and then running outside a home where the shooting is believed to have occurred.
Superintendent Paul Smith had appealed for help to find the wanted man on Friday morning.
Later in the day, police said a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman had been arrested in Macksville, south of Coffs Harbour.
The town is at least 1000 kilometres from the shooting scene, which police continued to examine on Friday afternoon.
Police could be seen removing a large number of items from the Thurgoona property over several hours.
Officers continue to investigate the matter as part of Strike Force Dicty.
Superintendent Smith said police were seeking security camera footage from a wide area.
"There could be quite a bit of area where this offender has moved," he said.
Police said the arrested pair were taken to Macksville police station and were assisting with the investigation.
Earlier in the day, Superintendent Smith said police were seeking help to identify the shooter, and said there may have been more than one offender.
He was also seeking information about any suspicious vehicles, and noted the gunman may have walked some distance to the home.
"We certainly think it's a targeted attack and not a random attack at all," he said.
"Investigations suggest it (the shooting) was at a property, a residential property, in that Maryville Way area.
"He (the victim) was found at a different location.
"Our investigations, including our crime scene investigators, are putting all that together.
"It is early in the investigation.
"We're really reaching out to the public.
"Our detectives have spoken to a number of residents in the Thurgoona area.
"We have obtained witness accounts and have obtained CCTV footage."
Superintendent Smith said police believed they knew the type of gun used, but didn't give details.
He did not say if a firearm had been recovered.
The officer said police would be "very interested" to speak to anyone who saw the gunman get into a vehicle.
He said the man may have changed clothes at some point.
"I don't want people just to isolate their witness accounts or their CCTV holdings to Maryville Way or the immediate area," Superintendent Smith said.
"He may have been on foot for some period of time before getting to the premises.
"He may have had a vehicle nearby."
A man filmed at the scene was wearing dark pants and a jacket despite a temperature of 25 degrees at the time.
He had a face mask and a black cap.
Nearby resident Pauline Pascoe said she had been with friends on Thursday afternoon and her friend heard voices.
"A young man was yelling out 'help'," she said.
"(My friend) looked up and she could see him."
The injured man was on a footpath, bleeding with a significant hand wound.
The home where the shooting occurred appeared to have a large number of security cameras.
A wide range of items including what appeared to be a bag with vegetable matter, boxes, and electrical items were removed by police.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
