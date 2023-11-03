IT WILL be onwards and upwards towards the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup for the connections of Hawkesbury frontrunner Mycah Leon after a feature race victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Friday.
Hawkesbury trainers Mitch and Desiree Kearney made it a memorable first trip to Wagga as Mycah Leon ($31) caused a boilover in the $32,000 The Daily Advertiser Stan Sadleir Stakes (1400m).
Jockey James Innes Jnr produced a brilliant front-running ride in what was his first day back in the saddle after three months off with injury.
Mycah Leon kicked away in the home straight to score by two and a half lengths from Wagga pair Mathrin ($14) and Rocket Tiger ($2.25), who filled out the minor placings.
Upon learning that Mycah Leon had now guaranteed himself a start in the Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai in two weeks time, Kearney said it would now be full steam ahead to the next Southern District feature.
"We'll be at the Snake Gully Cup then," Mitch said.
"That sounds good. If he gets in front, he's pretty hard to go past."
The five-year-old was beaten at a Sky Two Benchmark 50 at Mudgee last start but the training partnership took the advice of experienced jockey Darryl McLellan on board afterwards.
So they weren't surprised to see him salute at big odds at Wagga.
"No, not really. We backed him up after last week at Mudgee (last Saturday)," he said.
"He carried 64 kilos and Digger McLellan got off and just said you're better off racing him up in grade back on the minimum weight.
"He's that type of horse that if he gets on speed, he's pretty hard to run by. He just keeps kicking."
It was a good day for Innes Jnr, who finished with two wins and a second placing from just three rides.
Wagga trainer Scott Spackman gave a pass mark to Rocket Tiger, who lumped the top weight of 62 kilograms to finish third. He will also consider pushing on to the Snake Gully Cup with his stable star.
Also at Wagga on Friday, the Country Boosted Bragger Cup Benchmark 50 Handicap (1600m) went to the Donna Scott-trained Keith ($2.15) after a seven-length romp.
Apprentice jockey Beany Panya took Keith straight to the front and he ran his rivals ragged, pinching a big break mid race and never letting his opponents back in.
Victorian visitor Zourata ($2.20) took out the three-horse MTC Mad Scramble (1000m).
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace enjoyed their first win at Wagga when Mr Fabulous ($1.95) took out the Mountaineer Cup (3200m) and, in the process, booked his place in the $300,000 Jericho Cup (4600m) at Warrnambool next month.
Tumut mare Laurel Hill made an impressive return from a spell with a first-up victory in the Class One Handicap (1200m).
It gave Canberra-based apprentice jockey Jake Barrett victory in the heat of the rising star series.
Tumut trainer Kerry Weir originally hoped to trial Laurel Hill at Wagga but upon learning it was a twilight meeting, decided to send the four-year-old straight to the races. It was a decision that paid off as Laurel Hill picked up win two of her career at start 11 for owner-breeders Andrew and Sue Groves.
