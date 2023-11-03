WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin has settled on the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) for stable star Another One.
Colvin was going to let the barrier draws decide which direction he went with Another One first-up and it made his decision an easy one.
Another One came up with the inside gate at Goulburn and drew barrier 14 in the $250,000 Barn Dance (1300m) at Randwick on Tuesday.
Colvin has subsequently scratched from the Barn Dance.
Another One is a $12 chance with TAB behind $4.20 favourite Grebeni from the Gerald Ryan and Sterling Alexiou stable.
Danny Beasley takes the ride.
Another One won the listed National Sprint at Canberra first-up last preparation and has had two barrier trials in the lead-up to his Goulburn return.
Colvin could not be happier with Another One.
"He's ready to rock 'n' roll," Colvin said.
Albury galloper Bianco Vilano has come up with barrier seven for The Barn Dance, with Chad Schofield to ride.
