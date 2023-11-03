The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Another One off to the Goulburn Cup after drawing barrier one

MM
By Matt Malone
November 3 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin has settled on the $200,000 Goulburn Cup (1400m) for stable star Another One.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.