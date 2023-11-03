HSC students across the region are breathing a sigh of relief as the 2023 final exam periods come to an end.
Wagga Christian College students completed their Food Technology exam on Friday, wrapping up 13 years of schooling by cutting down the caution tape in place to remind students to be quiet during the exams.
Skylah Rankin said it was quite a relief.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet," she said.
Harrison Greenlees said it "feels like a weight has been lifted" off his shoulders.
Becky Roberson said the exam went well.
"It was nice to finish on a good note," she said.
Becky said it will be "nice to have a good night's sleep without any stress hanging over my head."
Looking ahead to next year, Harrison hopes to complete a Cert 3 in Early Childhood Education.
Meanwhile, Skylah is weighing up her options between that and her current early entry offer to study a Bachelor of Education (K-12).
Hannah plans to take a year off before completing a Bachelor of Business while Becky will study Physiotherapy.
Food technology teacher Emily Deighton said it was a delight to teach the cohort, who are her very first class she has taught right through from Year 7 to 12.
Mrs Deighton said she "shared every milestone with the students" and is "really proud of them."
"They have run a really good race for their education and I'm really impressed," she said.
Looking to the future, Mrs Deighton hopes they will have a "wonderful journey ahead."
"I hope they succeed in whatever they do, that they will be themselves and walk the journey that God has for them."
The cohort were joined by nearly 4000 students who sat the final Food Technology exam on Friday.
With the completion of that exam, close to 70,000 Year 12 students have now passed the milestone of wrapping up their high school career.
This year, 68,689 students are finishing school with their HSC. Another 8150 students, many not yet in Year 12, completed at least one HSC course.
Over the last two and a half weeks, close to 400,000 exams were successfully conducted, thanks to a major preparation effort by principals, teachers, school-based support staff and exam staff.
Feedback from teachers and students say exams were fair and gave students the opportunity to show what they know.
Marking of HSC exams has already begun as 5500 HSC markers pore over more than 1.2 million response booklets, before HSC and ATAR results are released on 14 December.
Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning Prue Car said the hard work has now been done.
"Our Year 12 students can celebrate everything they have achieved," Ms Car said.
"Reaching the end of a 13-year schooling career is a major accomplishment, and all Year 12 students deserve to feel proud.
"I also want to tell all Year 12 students that they are not defined by their results.
"There are many pathways to success, and multiple ways to achieve your dreams.
"What matters is that you are leaving school proud of who you are, and ready to move on to the next phase of your life."
