THE new lights at McPherson Oval will be put to good use by Cricket Wagga on Saturday.
Wagga City and Lake Albert have agreed to move their round four fixture into a day-night timeslot.
The game will now get underway at 3.30pm on Saturday, having been moved from the original 11.30am start.
It will be the first day-night fixture held at McPherson after Wagga City Council completed an upgrade of the lighting at the ground.
Four new 30-metre light poles with LED floodlights have been installed.
Wagga City will be looking to consolidate their position on top of the ladder when they face the Bulls, who have lost their past two games.
