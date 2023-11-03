A high school student desperate to become a midwife and another dreaming of the day she can save a life are among a cohort of teenagers given a unique opportunity to kick-start their healthcare careers.
More than 30 Year 10 students from schools across the Riverina have commenced school-based traineeships with the Murrumbidgee Local Health District.
The students will complete qualifications in nursing, allied health or health administration which can be included as one subject for their HSC and can contribute to an ATAR.
For Mount Austin High School year 10 student Berivan Qari taking on the traineeship puts her one step closer to saving lives.
The ambitious teenager dreams of the day she can finally start working at an emergency department.
"I want to help people," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"When I was young, my dad's brother was a doctor and he would tell me about how he helped people and I thought to myself one day I want to work in an emergency department."
It is a similar story for peer Isabella Murphy, also in Year 10 at MAHS, who wants to one day become a midwife.
"I've been thinking about it for years, just around trying to go to university and getting a good ATAR," she said.
"My mum told me about midwifery when I was about 14 and she was saying how she had always wanted to do it and how good it was and I started looking into it and it looks like something I would enjoy."
Miss Murphy was informed of the opportunity through her careers adviser and said she was pleased to have been given the opportunity.
"It's great to have the opportunity to be able to work at a hospital and get a certificate III in assistant in nursing, it's a great opportunity and I am grateful for it," she said.
MLHD education and trainee support officer Laura Strano said the program enables a supported pathway from school, and further study if they choose.
"Our school-based traineeship program aims to help grow the rural health workforce, with a 'grow your own' model at the heart of its inception," she said.
The traineeship will run over two years where students will complete a minimum of 100 days of paid, on-the-job training in their chosen area.
They work one day a week during the school term and get school holidays off.
Wagga High School student Caitlin Jolliffe recently graduated from the program and has just finished her HSC Exams with a Certificate III in Health Services Assistance.
"As part of the program I have been working one day a week at Wagga Base Hospital, and I have just moved into a casual assistant in nursing position at WWBH," said Caitlin.
"I have received an early entry offer to Charles Sturt University to study a Bachelor of Nursing, so I will be able to work as an assistant in nursing (AIN) while studying to become a registered nurse."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.