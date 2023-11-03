A TEMPE Nicholson hat-trick guided Mater Dei Catholic College to victory in the Combined Wagga Wagga High Schools Sports Association (CWWHSSA) open girls competition.
Nicholson completed her player of the match performance by claiming the final three wickets of the match to guide Mater Dei to a 14-run victory over Wagga High School on Wednesday.
Nicholson picked up the final three wickets in succession to claim a hat-trick and capture the title for Mater Dei.
Wagga High finished all out for 40 in reply to Mater Dei's innings of 54.
Nicholson finished with figures of 4-17 from 2.4 overs after having top scored with 24 with the bat.
Matilda and Indiana Cole both picked up three wickets apiece for TRAC, with Jess Friend top scoring for the runners up with 11.
