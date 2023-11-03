The Daily Advertisersport
Mater Dei Catholic College win CWWHSSA girls cricket final

November 3 2023 - 11:30am
Mater Dei Catholic College's girls cricket team. Picture by Mater Dei CC
A TEMPE Nicholson hat-trick guided Mater Dei Catholic College to victory in the Combined Wagga Wagga High Schools Sports Association (CWWHSSA) open girls competition.

