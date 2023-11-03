For years residents have called for a water park or slide in Wagga, and now they could be among the ideas the city's council considers to build tourism.
On Friday, Wagga City Council announced it was calling for community and tourism businesses to share their thoughts via a new online submission process.
The feedback will help the council put together a Destination Management Plan, which will provide a strategic direction to develop and grow the city's visitor economy over the next decade.
The council's destination and events coordinator, Kimberly Parker, said the plan was the first of its kind for the city.
"[Ideas] could range from a really big variety of things, we would love to hear if the community and industry would like to see brand new infrastructure projects that will attract visitors to the city or even new transportation and access into the city," she said.
Wagga welcomes 1.3 million visitors into the city each year, who inject about $3.5 million into the local economy, and Ms Parker said the strategy planning was an opportunity to boost those figures.
The initiative is being welcomed by local business Kidsons Cycles owner Kris Whybro, particularly following a tough few years of the pandemic.
"The issue with COVID is it did affect a lot of businesses, particularly with hospitality and accommodation and everything else," he said.
"A plan that's going to promote the city is only going to help a small business.
"It's not all great in small businesses every week, it is a struggle and we do need support from our council and they are doing that."
Mr Whybro said with many outsiders looking to the city for its top quality cycling tracks, that might be a good area to enhance.
Eastern Riverina Arts executive director Tim Kurylowicz said the plan would be particularly helpful down the track, when seeking funding from the state or federal governments.
"It really is an opportunity for the community to identify those longer term things that we really believe in a want to invest in as a community," he said.
Mr Kurylowicz said one thing he had become aware of was the increase of interest in people seeking unique experiences.
"Arts and culture provide a lot of those and we have some incredible local markers and creators who offer workshops, skills development opportunities - really things you can't get anywhere else and people travel hundreds of kilometres to participate," he said.
"Not everything has to be a structure or infrastructure, sometimes it's an experience."
Feedback can be provided online via the business and community survey at haveyoursay.wagga.nsw.gov.au/dmp
Submissions are open until 11.59pm on December 3.
