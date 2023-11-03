An allegedly drunk driver was over doing more than 60km/h over the limit when police pulled him over on the Olympic Highway on Sunday morning.
The interstate driver was stopped while travelling south near Culcairn at 10.50am, police said, when he was detected travelling at 165km/h in the 100km/h zone.
A 53-year-old Tasmanian man was breath tested at the roadside, where he allegedly returned a positive result.
After being arrested and taken to the police station in Albury for further testing, the man was charged with high-range drink-driving following a breath analysis indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 0.171.
The man was a issued a fine for speeding by more than 45km/h over the limit, and issued a court attendance notice to appear before Albury Local on the drink-driving charge at a later date.
His Tasmanian driver's licence was also suspended in NSW for six months.
