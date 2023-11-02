A missing Wagga teenager was last seen leaving school and hasn't been heard from or seen since, police say.
Riverina Police District issued a public appeal for help late on Thursday afternoon as they elevate inquiries to find 14-year-old Lachlan Davis.
The teenager was last seen leaving a school in Turvey Park around 3pm on Wednesday, police said.
Lachlan was reported missing after he couldn't be found or contacted, prompting police to begin initiate efforts to find him.
In launching the appeal for public assistance, police said they and his family hold serious concerns for Lachlan's welfare.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 170cm tall with a medium build, with light brown hair and green eyes.
He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, grey shorts, black shoes, grey socks and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information regarding Lachlan's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
