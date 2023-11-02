A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing to police after he could not be located from Wednesday afternoon has been found safe and well in a Wagga suburb.
The Wagga teenager was last seen leaving his school in Turvey Park at about 3pm on Wednesday.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers from the Riverina Police District were notified and commenced inquiries to locate him.
Riverina Police District issued a public appeal for help to find the teen late on Thursday afternoon.
Following inquiries, the boy was located safe and well in Forest Hill about 7pm on Thursday night.
