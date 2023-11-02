The Daily Advertiser
Missing Wagga teenager last seen leaving school located

Daisy Huntly
By Daisy Huntly
Updated November 3 2023 - 8:17am, first published November 2 2023 - 6:13pm
Missing Wagga teen found safe. File picture
Missing Wagga teen found safe. File picture

A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing to police after he could not be located from Wednesday afternoon has been found safe and well in a Wagga suburb.

Daisy Huntly

Daisy Huntly

Deputy editor

You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

