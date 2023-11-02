Wagga in the running to host Koori Knockout

The Koori Knockout could be coming to Wagga next year.
Wagga City Council have confirmed staff have had preliminary discussions with organisers regarding hosting the 2024 event and the associated requirements.
Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) won hosting rights for next year's event after going one better than last year in the final on the Central Coast over the October long weekend.
The team features a number of current and former players from Wagga.
Kangaroos fullback Latrell Siegwalt was named player of the tournament with teammate Nathan Rose playing a big role in the final.
Former Southcity forward Tyson Hodge was also part of the WAC side while his brother Cody was injured on the sidelines after rupturing his patella tendon just weeks out from this year's event.
READ MORE
A host of current and former NRL players, including Jack Wighton, were also part of the side this year.
Former Gundagai, Tumbarumba and Albury playmaker Matt Rose heads up the WAC committee.
Hodge believes Wagga would be a great host.
"It's a great location," Hodge said.
"Obviously there's a lot of motels, the fields are really close together and I feel like it's a good location, especially as it's my home town.
"I'd love to bring the Knockout back there but it's not up to me.
"We just have to hope really."
A Wagga City Council spokesperson confirmed the discussions with organisers.
"The Koori Knockout is a great cultural event that provides significant economic and cultural benefits to the host location each year," the spokesperson said.
"It is understood the event organisers are currently assessing multiple location options for next year's event."
Newcastle All Blacks hosted this year's event at Tuggerah.
Central Coast Council estimated the event injected around $6 million into the local economy.
Around 47,000 flocked to Tuggerah for this year's event.
It is among the venues still being considered. Dubbo, particularly due to it's relative closeness to Walgett, and Tamworth have also been suggested.
The event will not be in Walgett due to the infrastructure required to host the event.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.