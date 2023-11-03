The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Three of Wagga's best up and coming young Supercross riders will look to post some strong results this weekend

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 3 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lachie Vincent, 13, Cameron Shaw, 14, and Geordie Taylor, 15, are among the young riders who will be competing in Arenacross at Yarragundry Park this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley
Lachie Vincent, 13, Cameron Shaw, 14, and Geordie Taylor, 15, are among the young riders who will be competing in Arenacross at Yarragundry Park this weekend. Picture by Madeline Begley

Three of Wagga's best up and coming young Supercross riders are looking to post some strong results this weekend at their home track at Yarragundry Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.