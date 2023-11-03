Three of Wagga's best up and coming young Supercross riders are looking to post some strong results this weekend at their home track at Yarragundry Park.
Lachie Vincent, Cameron Shaw and Geordie Taylor are all competing in the Australian Supercross Championship this year and are preparing for the second round of the series next weekend in Newcastle.
However before the trio hit the road, they are competing in the Arenacross event this weekend hosted by the Wagga Motorcycle Sports Club and they are all hopeful of posting some strong results.
Vincent at 13 is the youngest of the trio and The Riverina Anglican College student performed strongly at the opening round of the championship which has him currently sitting 12th in the standings.
While reasonably happy with his first round performance, Vincent believed that he had room for improvement and said that he was looking forward to the second round of the series.
"Yeah it wasn't too bad," Vincent said.
"First Supercross being done I'm happy but for sure it can be improved."
Having travelled as far as Darwin to race this year, Vincent was looking forward to hitting his home track for the first time in a while.
"I think it will be really good," he said.
"We haven't raced there for a bit so it should be really exciting.
"There was a couple of rounds last year but not as much this year as it's been under water and they've just started to get it back going again."
Competing in the 85cc Big Wheel class on Saturday, Vincent had high hopes and was keen to achieve some strong results.
"Hopefully I'll land myself on the box," he said.
"I'm pretty keen about that and get my confidence up a bit."
Shaw has also had a busy year on the road this year spending a fair bit of time racing in Victoria.
Competing in the Junior 250cc category this weekend, he was also looking forward to racing on his home track on Saturday.
"Yeah I'm really looking forward to it," he said.
"We haven't raced there for a while so it's really good to get back to it."
Shaw conceded that he didn't get the start he was hoping for in the opening round of the championship, but he was confident of achieving some better results at Newcastle.
"It's not the start we wanted," he said.
"But it's not the worst start, we are sitting 20th in the championship and Geordie is sitting 19th.
"Come the second round I reckon we'll get a better result, hopefully around top 15."
Shaw was one of a few riders practising for the upcoming Arenacross event on a local farm on Thursday and he said that it was good to have some local facilities to train on.
'Yeah it's really good," he said.
"We've got one at our place as well so it's just good to have a few places to train and have a bit of variety."
Taylor is the eldest of the trio at 15 and was hopeful of building up some confidence at the Arenacross event this weekend.
"Hopefully I'll go good and get the confidence up for the bigger races," Taylor said.
Competing against some older riders in the SX3 category in the Supercross Championship, Taylor admitted he had some nerves heading into the first round.
"It's definitely nerve wracking racing against all the big guys," he said.
"Me and Cam are obviously the young ones in the group so it's definitely nerve wracking, but it's fun and a good experience."
There are a total of 13 classes racing on Saturday at Yarragundry Park with the finals set to be held under lights.
