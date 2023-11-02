The Daily Advertisersport
Nathan Corby believes that more runs at the top of the order is the key to turning close losses into wins

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 2 2023 - 6:30pm
After a competitive start to the season, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby believes that more runs at the top of the order is the key to turning close losses into wins.

