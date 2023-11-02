After a competitive start to the season, St Michaels captain Nathan Corby believes that more runs at the top of the order is the key to turning close losses into wins.
The Saints currently have a 1-2 record after the first three rounds having defeated South Wagga while going down to Wagga City and Kooringal.
The Saints have fallen short in both of their run chases this season and Corby believed his side just needed one or two more substantial partnerships at the top of the order to turn those results into wins.
"The last couple of losses we've been missing that extra partnership with a couple of batters in the top order," Corby said.
"Beck's Beck (Frostick) and if he's not on then someone has to pick it up and if he's on then it's just stay with him and help him out.
"If you've got one of your top five still in at the 30 to 40 over mark then you are doing a good job and looking pretty good."
After scoring 11 in the Saints opening game of the season, Frostick has since turned it on scoring 111no and 80 in his last two innings.
Darni Yerradimme (5, 28no and 32) has also showed promise with the bat at the top of the order as has Corby (33no, dnb and 3).
The signs are there that the Saints can put together a winning total and they have also started the season quite strongly with the ball.
Corby and Ethan Sherriff have led the way taking five wickets apiece so far this season while the returning Dave Garness (four) has also been performing strongly.
The Saints have been working hard on their execution with the ball at training and Corby said he's been pleased with their opening few bowling performances.
"Yeah definitely," he said.
"I was saying to Stuey (Slocombe) at the start of the week like poor Connor McGinn in the T20's.
"He's still only very young and he's been around for four or five years bowling in first grade.
"To see him miss out on a few overs was sort of upsetting for me to see him miss out, but in the same way it really wasn't suiting his style of bowling.
"I'm very impressed with everyone and they are working very hard, we know what we want to do it's just finally piecing it together."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
The Saints have called up a couple of strong performers from second grade this weekend as they prepare to face Wagga RSL.
Luke Friedlieb (62no) and Jack Mason (5-40) both starred last weekend and are set to make their return to first grade on Saturday.
Young batter Nathan Dohl is so far the only omission from the side and Corby revealed that it was his own decision to drop back to second grade.
"He's not feeling real confident with the bat in first grade so he's dropped himself down to the two's to get his confidence up and work on a few things," he said.
"We've got Luke Friedlieb who's been playing in the two's for the last few years, he comes into first grade then Jack Mason he got a five-for last week in two's and he's coming up.
"Both of them are pretty keen to come up and roll the dice in one's with us."
The Bulldogs and Saints have played in some close contests in recent years and Corby was looking forward to what should be another entertaining tussle this weekend.
"It should be good," he said.
"I think last year we met them twice, the first one was a draw and then the next one we lost by three or four runs.
"It should be good and I'm really looking forward to Saturday"
Wagga Cricket - round four (one-day)
Wagga City v Lake Albert - McPherson Oval
South Wagga v Kooringal - Robertson Oval
Wagga RSL v St Michaels - Wagga Cricket Ground
