MATER Dei Catholic College have progressed to the third round of the statewide Downie Shield.
Mater Dei enjoyed an eight-wicket win over Young's Hennessy Catholic College in the round two game at Mark Taylor Oval in Wagga on Thursday.
Mater Dei were able to dismiss Hennessy for 166 from their 40 overs, before reaching 2-172 with four overs to spare.
Lincoln Lauder (62 not out) and Liam Crittenden (58 not out) combined for an unbeaten partnership of 135 to steer Mater Dei to victory.
Lauder also captured 3-20 from 6.5 overs, while Will O'Connell (3-22) and Jack Warden (3-35) also played pivotal roles with the ball.
Jack Woods top scored for Hennessy with 47.
After beating Kildare Catholic College in the opening round, Mater Dei will now meet the winner of Pambula's Lumen Christi College and Nowra's St John the Evangelist High School in the third round.
The game is to be held before November 24.
