Halloween may have been on Tuesday but one Riverina village isn't done with the spooky season just yet.
Collingullie is gearing up for a day of fun, combining its Trunk or Treat Halloween party with its local RFS open day to make a spectacular event the whole community can enjoy.
Village powerhouse Vicky Lisle, the treasure of the Collingullie Fire Brigade and the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall has organised the event in a bid to lift the communities spirits.
"It's all about bringing the community together," she said.
"We're a tiny little town and we've lost so much, the shops gone, the schools gone, the pubs hanging on by a thread and we have a footy club which is only on during the season, other than that we have nothing in this village - which, it's quite a big village to have everything going.
"We're trying to get some more things happen for the community, so we thought we would have a trunk and treat Halloween party."
With an event last weekend causing them to look to this weekend to hold the event, organisers thought they may as well have their RFS open day in conjunction.
"We've recently had a big RFS meeting at Collingullie because we are really lacking in numbers," Mrs Lisle said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have two fire trucks sitting here in the shed and not many members at all so we had a big meeting two weeks ago.
"We thought; 'why don't we just tie the RFS open day in with the Halloween Trunk and Treat'."
It will likely be the first time Collingullie residents will get to see the ins and outs of an RFS truck draped in spooky attire.
"We're going to dress up the fire trucks and the RFS have been great and have given us show-bags for all of the kids and they will get to go in the trucks," Mrs Lisle said.
"People will also be able to sign up to become a member on the day.
"In conjunction with that, we will have cars out here doing the Trunk and Treats where you bring your own car and decorate your trunk and give out lollies."
Residents are dared to wear their best scary costumes, with prizes to be given to those who stand out.
"Everyone is encouraged to dress up for Halloween and we will have a prize for the best Trunk or Treat and for the best-dressed person," Mrs Lisle said.
"There will be a big arts and crafts table set up and then at 5pm we will play the first movie on the big screen which will be Hotel Transylvania and then at 7.30pm we will put on the final movie which is Roald Dahl's The Witches.
"We will also have a sausage sizzle going."
The money raised from the event will be put towards the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall with Mrs Lisle hoping to raise $10,000 within the next 12 months which will go towards re-painting the inside of the hall.
There will also be cups of popcorn selling for $1.
The event will be held at the Collingullie Soldiers Memorial Hall from 3pm with $5 per person required at the gate or $10 for a family.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.