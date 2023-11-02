The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Aged care shortages solved as revolutionary program prepares to hit the Riverina

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
November 2 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Rey, employment facilitator for the Murray Riverina Local Jobs Program has played a key role in bringing 100 aged care workers to the wider region over the next few months. Picture by Les Smith
Angela Rey, employment facilitator for the Murray Riverina Local Jobs Program has played a key role in bringing 100 aged care workers to the wider region over the next few months. Picture by Les Smith

A wealth of aged care workers are set to hit the region in the coming months in a bid to help Riverina communities address much-needed staff shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.