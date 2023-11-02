The boys at Total Tools are doing their bit to support men's health this Movember.
Staff at the Wagga hardware store are not only embarking on a month of moustache growth but will be selling raffle tickets and merchandise in-store for the cause.
Movember is an annual awareness and fundraising drive highlighting men's mental health, suicide, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Those partaking in the movement often grow out their best mo's for the drive.
Total Tools Wagga store manager Nathan Bromham said it is a movement the store has been supporting every year.
"Total Tools are official partners of Movember so we run a raffle every year and we sell the merchandise," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Three ways to support it, we have merchandise, raffle tickets or you can donate something as a prize to be raffled off so we can make some money off of it as well."
Last year the team raised $36,000 and is well on track to hit that target again this year.
"We're hoping to get to that number or better than that again this year," Mr Bromham said.
"As it sits we have about $10,000 already raised.
"We started the raffle about a month ago and the guys get involved and grow their mos and sell some tickets."
As a store predominantly targeting tradies, an industry with a high volume of men, Mr Bromham said getting behind a drive like Movember just makes sense.
"Everyone has a father, son or a brother, so it's a great message to get out there around men's health," he said.
"Our customers predominantly trade so it directly supports them with not only the awareness but the money that goes back to men's health and men's mental health support."
The initiative won't only support a good cause but will see around $10,000 in prizes given out to more than 40 lucky winners.
"A lot of the stuff for the raffle has been donated by local businesses, the trailer was donated by RivSteel," Mr Bromham said.
"We have cement mixers, mower kits worth $1500, wheelbarrows, there are restaurant vouchers and all sorts of other things, there are 40 individual prizes in total - it's about $10,000 in prizes."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.